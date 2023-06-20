“So funny to paint wicker back to wicker,” one TikTok commenter wrote, adding, “It looks so much better now.”



“This is so smart!” another person commented. “I see sooo much white wicker and I HATE it! This turned out gorgeous!”



Of course, you can paint wicker any color you wish. But if you’re pining for that natural wicker look, then it’s as easy as choosing the right natural-looking paint color. With this information in hand, the world of white wicker is now your oyster.