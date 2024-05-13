This Ingenious Amazon Gem Will Transform Your Next BBQ (You’ll Want 2!)
There’s just something so cool about things disguised as other things, don’t you think? Like bookshelves that are actually doors to secret rooms. Or books that are hollowed out and used to store treasures (and TV remotes … ). There’s one secret hiding spot that is currently taking the internet by storm, and it’s going to make your patio feel so much more homey. Rather than pulling out that giant bulky cooler to store all your beverages in, you can tuck them away inside your new patio side table that doubles as a sneaky secret cooler.
Several versions of the patio table cooler have gone viral on Instagram within the past few weeks, including this one that features a faux woven wicker exterior and a top that can be pulled up to bar height.
“Patio season is here!” Laura from the Deals For Moms Blog Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “This table cooler from Amazon was the talk of every party we had last year. It’s so functional — works as a cooler and a table.”
“This is great for entertaining,” one person commented on Laura’s post. Another added, “This is amazing!!!”
You can still grab this table on Amazon right now for $100. It can hold up to eight gallons of ice and beverages, and comes with a drain plug for easy cleanup when the ice has fully melted. It’s also made with a durable weather-resistant material and comes in both black and a lighter coffee color.
This swivel-top version of the patio cooler table has also gone viral on Instagram within the past few months. Ciara Andrus from the Top Online Finds Instagram account calls this side table “genius” and loves that it comes in a few different colors.
“So great for spring and summer gatherings and time outside,” she wrote in a recent caption.
Grab this table in black, white, gray, or sand and load it up with up to 10.5 gallons of ice and beverages. It’s made with a super-durable stone and plastic composite material that can be left outside all-year round. Plus, it promises to keep your drinks cold for up to 12 hours.
Patio side tables don’t have to be just patio side tables. They can be just as fun and functional as those secret shelves and books. Grab one now before your next BBQ and your guests will ooh and aah all afternoon.