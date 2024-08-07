I Just Discovered This Controversial Laundry Trend (It’s Blowing My Mind)

While the internet might still be divided about using Pine-Sol in laundry, many commenters claimed that Colón’s method worked well for their comforters and they’d become fans of the scent.



“Best washing tip ever,” one Pine-Sol truther wrote, while another said she swore by the cleaning agent for getting rid of dog odors. “Only thing that works!” she commented.

If you’re looking for a product that’ll add some extra deodorizing and cleaning power — and don’t mind the scent — you might want to consider trying Colón’s washing method, or simply leave out the Pine-Sol when you clean your comforter.