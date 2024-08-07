I Just Discovered This Controversial Laundry Trend (It’s Blowing My Mind)
Social media is one of the best places to learn little-known hacks that make chores so much easier. But for every cleaning game-changer, there’s a controversial tip that gets the internet riled up. Case in point: I just discovered a recent video of the best way to clean bulky comforters in the washing machine that quickly went viral after viewers noticed she used Pine-Sol in her laundry — an unexpected cleaning agent that’s usually reserved for hard surfaces.
In a video shared on July 21, Caridad Colón, aka @pairswellwithwhine on TikTok, shared what she called the “right way” to wash a comforter. To start, she illustrates how she folds her comforter in half, folds it again in half horizontally, and then folds it in half vertically to make the bulky item smaller.
Next, she films the settings on her washing machine, insisting that you forgo any of the bulky or bedding presets in favor of a simple formula. Instead, she says you should select the heavy-duty setting, put the water on cold and heavy soil, and raise the water on the rinse.
Before she puts her comforter in an “S” shape to ensure it doesn’t get tangled, the TikToker puts in a Tide tile, adds Downy Rinse and Refresh active to the softener compartment, adds a scoop of Biz Powder, Wyd Scent Boosters, and … Pine-Sol.
Using Pine-Sol instead of detergent caused an uproar on TikTok. After all, the all-purpose cleaner is usually recommended for “hard, nonporous surfaces like floors, sinks, counters, stoves, bathtubs, shower stalls, and tile,” per the website. Commenters were not afraid to voice their opinions. “Lost me at pinesol [sic]” and “Pinesol [sic] I could never,” a few commenters wrote, while a few others complained about the cleaner’s distinctive scent.
“I’m sure it can be used for many things but it still reeks!” one TikToker commented, while another said, “Agreed the smell of pinesol [sic] is the worst I couldn’t imagine my bedding smelling like it.”
In response, Colón, who calls herself CleanTok Cary on the platform, shared another video aptly titled “the most controversial subject.” She argued that Pine-Sol can be safely used in laundry, and it also removes “stains of all kinds,” odors, and buildup — and it turns out that she’s (mostly) right.
According to Pine-Sol’s FAQ section, you can add 1/4 cup of the product to your load along with regular detergent for “extra cleaning and deodorizing.” However, you’ll only want to use it on white or colorfast fabrics and in a diluted state. It also isn’t recommended to use it to remove stains on clothes, per their website.
While the internet might still be divided about using Pine-Sol in laundry, many commenters claimed that Colón’s method worked well for their comforters and they’d become fans of the scent.
“Best washing tip ever,” one Pine-Sol truther wrote, while another said she swore by the cleaning agent for getting rid of dog odors. “Only thing that works!” she commented.
If you’re looking for a product that’ll add some extra deodorizing and cleaning power — and don’t mind the scent — you might want to consider trying Colón’s washing method, or simply leave out the Pine-Sol when you clean your comforter.