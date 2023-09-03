One TikToker Transformed Her Black-and-White Kitchen with a Pop of Pink
Barbie girl summer is still in full swing, which means that Barbiecore decor is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Barbenheimer fans — as in, moviegoers who enjoyed a Barbie/Oppenheimer double feature — will love one TikToker’s fun twist on kitchen decor, taking a black and white kitchen into something a little more Dreamhouse-esque by way of gorgeous pink tiles.
Colorful decor enthusiast Meg Monde takes fans and followers throughout her brightly hued U.K. home, and there’s no shortage of whimsy in every square inch. But instead of opting for bright paint or wallpaper on the white walls of her kitchen, she removed some of the black cabinetry in the space that wasn’t being used, installing stunning pink backsplash tiles and wood shelving to showcase some of her kitschy tchotchkes on display.
The mom of one shared a before-and-after video on TikTok set to the sounds of the fictional Michael Scott from The Office declaring, “I have never been more confident about a decision in my life.” Barbenheimer fans will certainly agree, especially since Monde kept the white walls, white countertops, and black cabinets intact and added in plenty of vibrant accessories and appliances.
“Oppenheimer to Barbie transformation,” wrote one commenter, while another simply wrote, “It’s so beautiful I have tears in my eyes.” Yet another summed it up perfectly, writing, “I just know I would never get tired of looking at this kitchen.”
For those looking to recreate the same look at home, Monde shared that she purchased the Zellige brick tiles in rose pink from London-based Your Tiles. With a lustrous glaze, they’re made in Spain and are designed to look like “the famous handmade painted ceramics lovingly produced by skilled artisans in Morocco,” as the website notes. U.S.-based shoppers can score similar style Zellige tiles at Tile Bar and on Etsy.