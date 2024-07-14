The Pioneer Woman’s Washer and Dryer Are Tucked Away in the Most Genius Spot

It’s not every day that you get to peek into a celebrity’s closet, but Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, just gave her followers a little treat. Drummond showed off the chaotic scene inside her walk-in closet after a busy chunk of time, and although I was supposed to be looking at the mess, I really couldn’t get past just how large her closet is — or the fact that she has her washer and dryer unit in her walk-in closet. That’s just genius right there.