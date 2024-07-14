The Pioneer Woman’s Washer and Dryer Are Tucked Away in the Most Genius Spot
It’s not every day that you get to peek into a celebrity’s closet, but Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, just gave her followers a little treat. Drummond showed off the chaotic scene inside her walk-in closet after a busy chunk of time, and although I was supposed to be looking at the mess, I really couldn’t get past just how large her closet is — or the fact that she has her washer and dryer unit in her walk-in closet. That’s just genius right there.
“All I can tell you is: two-week trip to L.A. in April, lots of busy catch-up work + college kids home in May, a short-lived trip to Colorado + filming my show in June, then trying to figure out what to wear on the Fourth was the final nail in the coffin,” Drummond said of her mess. “Thank goodness it was a long weekend and I could get things back to normal — though, one could argue, maybe the ‘before’ is normal? (Sorry about the bra, Mom!!!)”
From the center island that comes with loads of drawers and external knobs and bars to hang jewelry on, to the seven floor-to-ceiling closet cubbies, to the shoe corner, to the chandeliers (yes, plural!), my mouth was hanging open. And it was the washer-dryer that actually made me start drooling — and I wasn’t alone.
“I love the dryer in the closet!!! Wonderful idea!!! You don’t have to go far to hang up your clothes!!!” one person commented, with another adding, “I LOVE that your washer and dryer are in there!!!!”
Someone else wrote, “I love the idea of the washer. Never would have thought of that!!” And another commenter added, “Is that a washer and dryer in the closet??! Genius!!”
Drummond isn’t the only celebrity to make smart use of a huge closet. Carrie Underwood also tucked her washer and dryer into her walk-in closet. She put hers under her center island, which is also a brilliant idea because you can use that island for folding clothes right out of the dryer.
Well … looks like I need to update my dream closet board again.