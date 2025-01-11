However, acquiring a platform bed that fit the room and was within Júlia’s budget was immediately a bit of a challenge. “The space I was working with was limited in size — in Spain, bedrooms tend to be smaller in general than, for example, in the U.S.,” she explains. “That meant that, although a platform bed would fit, the room did not fit additional storage space on top of the small wardrobe that was already in the room, and I didn’t think all my clothes would fit there. So I had to look for a platform bed that also had storage space underneath.”