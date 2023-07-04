This Woman Turned Her Childhood Play Kitchen into a Mini Bar Cart
As it turns out, play kitchens aren’t only for kids — they can actually be enjoyed by grown-ups, too.
Lauren Bennett, a fresh graduate from the University of Delaware, recently happened upon her childhood play kitchen and decided to put it to use again by turning it into an adorable mini bar cart.
Here’s how she did it. First, she strips off the stickers that resemble faux stoves and cabinets. This is important, as it ensures the coat of paint she’ll be applying will be even. Bennett then wipes the toy’s surfaces, removing years of dust and dirt that had gathered from storage.
To update the play kitchen’s look, she spray-painted the entire set bright pink, added fairy lights, and glued little pink cowboy hats on the arch. Because the bar cart was presumably for her dorm room, she even added the initials “U” and “D,” to represent her college.
And finally, she stocked the Barbie-esque bar cart with shot glasses, red cups, and bottles of spirits.
Everyone loved it, of course. “Okay this is really cute. I love that it’s an upcycle!” said a commenter, while another added: “Not me about to do this for my ADULT APARTMENT.”
A caveat with using a children’s toy as a bar cart is that the plastic is light and might easily tip over. A quick fix could be to secure the set onto the floor or to attach something heavy to the base, giving it a lower center of gravity, and thus, providing better balance.
For those who already threw out their childhood play kitchen, you could find used ones over at Facebook Marketplace or eBay. Or, you could always check out your neighbor’s garage sale. Cheers!