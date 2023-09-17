These DIYers Turned a Playhouse into a Replica of Their Own Home

When it came time to repair the roof, Jess swapped out the playhouse’s battered shingles for a few pieces of cut-down plywood and some new shingles courtesy of the couple’s friend, who’s a roofer. For finishing touches, she and Brandon added an adorable thrifted mini pan to the play kitchen, as well as Dollar Tree flowers to empty boxes in the front of the playhouse.



“My kids are loving it,” Jess says via voiceover. “They love that they have a mini version of our house that’s all theirs.”



Judging from the comment section, the DesFosses aren’t the only people taken with this DIY idea.



As one person wrote, “Just adopt me already! This is amazing!”