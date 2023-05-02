How This TikToker Covered Up Their Popcorn Ceiling on a Budget

Popcorn ceilings are the bane of every new homeowner’s existence. They’re ugly to look at, impossible to clean, and a real pain in the neck to scrape and remove. So when one pair of new homeowners moved into their 1970s-era popcorn ceiling-plagued home, they knew they wanted to cover up the popcorn-ness rather than remove it. And they did so using plywood, which doesn’t sound great, but the finished result is super impressive.