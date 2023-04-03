This TikToker Is DIYing a Pop-Tart Gallery Wall and It Looks Good Enough to Eat
Forget everything you know about gallery walls, because this TikToker is changing the game. Nicole, the artist behind the TikTok account @nickid_creations, is creating a Pop-Tart gallery wall in her home by DIYing all her favorite flavors. And the final result is so whimsical that you might just have to create a Pop-Tart wall for yourself.
In a March 18 video, Nicole shared the progress of her Pop-Tart wall so far and she has some amazing flavors on display.
She did the roll call: “I have the Strawberry Pop-Tart, I have the Cinnamon Brown Sugar, the Eggo Waffle, Chocolate Chip, Strawberry Milkshake, Cookies & Créme, S’mores, Wild Cherry, Cupcake, Wild Berry, Cherry, Blueberry, Chocolate Fudge, Red Velvet, Hot Fudge Sundae, and Cinnamon Roll.”
This series began back in January when Nicole decided that she wanted to display a “Pop-Tart collage” on one of the blank walls in her home. In a January TikTok video, she briefly showed her Pop-Tart-making process.
She starts with a blank rectangular canvas and then builds up the sides with air-dry clay to give the canvas that baked look. Nicole then smooths the clay edges onto the surface of the canvas, waits for it to dry, and then paints the entire thing with acrylic paint to mimic whatever Pop-Tart flavor she’s going for. She even uses real sprinkles to add that 3D, realistic element.
Some of the Pop-Tart canvases even feature breaks and bites to give a little taste of what’s inside.
Nicole is also selling her Pop-Tart creations on her website, so you can get the Pop-Tart gallery without having to be a DIY expert like she is.
Who would have thought you could get hungry from looking at a gallery wall?