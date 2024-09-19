We Tested 19 Pottery Barn Sofas, and This Is the Best for Small Spaces (It’s on Sale!)

In essence, the Carmel is great for so many different spaces because it’s so versatile. Its clean, square-armed silhouette means it’ll blend in with a variety of interior decor styles. But because you have a say in so many of its features, your sofa will still have a personal touch. “You can take your pick from modern bench-style cushioning or more classic seating with multiple cushions,” our initial review reads. “Whether you’re working with a small space or all the space, there’s a version for you.” Plus, you’ll be happy to hear that it’s not lacking in comfort, either. After sitting on the couch in-store, we ranked it highly in terms of nappability, noting that its down-blend-wrapped spring cushions have a medium-firm feel. The couch also has a medium seat depth of 24 inches, which is neither fully upright nor too reclined. As a result, you can use it to hang out, work, or sleep. In other words, you might never want to get up!