We Tested 19 Pottery Barn Sofas, and This Is the Best for Small Spaces (It’s on Sale!)
Anytime I visit a brick-and-mortar furniture store for AT’s Personal Shopper series, I’m immediately on the lookout for the best small-space-friendly piece, regardless of whether I’m there to view bed frames, coffee tables, or accent chairs. This is especially true of sofas. It can be hard to find a model that fits your budget, style, and square footage requirements when you’re dealing with a tiny living room. Not only that, but it also needs to be able to serve as the focal point of the room without overwhelming it.
We’ve visited Pottery Barn multiple times over the years, and the brand’s Carmel Sofa instantly stood out as the best pick for small spaces, which is what we ultimately deemed it in our shopping guide. There were a few contenders for the spot, but the Carmel has some notable features that make it fit for a wider variety of homes and lifestyles. Let’s get into what those are.
What Is the Carmel Wide Arm Sofa?
Having plenty of options is the most important thing when shopping for small-space furniture. A certain sofa might fit your space requirements, but it might not be available in your desired upholstery, for example. That’s not the case with the Carmel. In addition to being one of Pottery Barn’s best compact couches, it’s also one of the most customizable. It’s available in six sizes — two loveseat sizes and four sofa sizes, including two grand sofa sizes.
The 74-inch loveseat version would actually serve as a solid pick for a tiny living room, but there’s also an 86-inch sofa size that offers a little extra seating without eating up too much square footage. You also have a choice between three seat styles: two cushions, three cushions, or a bench cushion. And finally, you have numerous upholstery fabrics, including linen, velvet, bouclé, and more. If you want, you could even opt for a performance fabric for easy maintenance and cleaning; no matter what you go with, you’ll have plenty of colors at your fingertips, too.
Why We Love the Carmel Wide Arm Sofa
In essence, the Carmel is great for so many different spaces because it’s so versatile. Its clean, square-armed silhouette means it’ll blend in with a variety of interior decor styles. But because you have a say in so many of its features, your sofa will still have a personal touch. “You can take your pick from modern bench-style cushioning or more classic seating with multiple cushions,” our initial review reads. “Whether you’re working with a small space or all the space, there’s a version for you.” Plus, you’ll be happy to hear that it’s not lacking in comfort, either. After sitting on the couch in-store, we ranked it highly in terms of nappability, noting that its down-blend-wrapped spring cushions have a medium-firm feel. The couch also has a medium seat depth of 24 inches, which is neither fully upright nor too reclined. As a result, you can use it to hang out, work, or sleep. In other words, you might never want to get up!
What’s also great about the Carmel sofa is that it goes on sale frequently. We almost always see it when sorting through Pottery Barn’s seasonal discounts, so if you catch it at the right time, you can score it for hundreds of dollars less than its original price. That includes right now, so if the sofa is available in your desired configuration, don’t hesitate! It’s a bestseller for a reason.
Buy: Carmel Wide Arm Sofa, $2,969 (normally $3,299)
