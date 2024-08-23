These Always-Sold Out Pottery Barn Halloween Pillows Are Finally Back In Stock (They’re So Cute!)
The Halloween spirit is finally wafting through the air, and retailers have begun to debut fall and Halloween collections, including Pottery Barn, which just dropped its line of plush and incredibly popular Halloween pillows for yet another year. And when I say these pillows are popular, I mean they’re going to go quick if you don’t act fast. It’s actually hard to get your hands on some of these now-iconic Halloween finds because they just can’t seem to stay in stock.
So if you’ve been meaning to get your hands on Gus the Ghost or one of the other Pottery Barn Halloween pillows — including a few new ones — do so now before they disappear and haunt you until next year. And if you shop the finds now, you’ll get a head start on decorating for Halloween! The sooner your start, the spookier the season will be. (This is just science.)
Gus the Ghost is the one Halloween pillow from Pottery Barn’s collection that sells out fast year after year — in fact, you’ve probably already seen him all over your Instagram feed. He’s a cute little faux sherpa ghost that’s holding a fluffy pumpkin pillow and is stuffed with 100 percent recycled polyester so you can feel good and green about your purchase.
You can actually match Gus by picking up your own cozy pumpkin pillow, too. The pumpkin comes in a deep orange tobacco color, a deep loden brown, and a creamy white, as well as two sizes so you can mix and match and turn your couch into a pumpkin patch.
Throw one of these jack-’o-lantern pumpkin pillows into your patch to give the collection a bit of a spooky vibe around Halloween. It’s also made with the same plush teddy bear-inspired fabric as the pumpkins above and features a rustic-looking stem wrapped in twine.
And for a more budget-friendly option, this ghost pillow from the Pottery Barn collection is just as adorable as Gus but sits at a lower price point. It’s made with that super-soft faux sherpa fabric and is positioned as if he’s ready to jump scare — but how could he? He’s just too cute to be scary.
Grab your favorite now before they vanish. Nothing haunts you quite like the pillow you didn’t buy (literally).