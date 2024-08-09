Pottery Barn Just Dropped a Gorgeous New Collab that’s All About Functional Design
Pottery Barn and Michael Graves Design just teamed up to release a brand new collection of accessible, thoughtfully-designed furniture that expertly marries function and form. Pieces in this new line feature integrated grab rails to provide more support, easy-to-use drawer pulls, supportive arm rests, and more details to make life at home both easy and beautiful for people with permanent, situational, or temporary disabilities.
According to a press release shared on April 12, the partnership, which launched on Aug. 1, between Pottery Barn and Michael Graves Design “aims to redefine the notion of accessible lifestyle furniture, appealing to a broad audience by integrating novel, functional enhancements that put safety first, while celebrating the beauty and quality for which Pottery Barn is known.”
“If I had to pick a favorite product from what we designed, I think I would pick the dresser,” Rob Van Varick, the Chief Design Officer at Michael Graves Design, said in a recent Instagram video first posted on Aug. 2. “The teams came together to really think about a lot of these details [like] the touchpoint that runs along the top of the dresser that gives you a secure place to hold onto. We went through a lot of iterations to get it so clean and so simple, yet so comfortable and beautiful.”
The collaboration also features four new bed frames, each featuring a storage bench built into the foot of the bed to help you get ready for the day and armrests connected to the headboard to provide support when getting in and out of bed, as well as to help readjust while relaxing.
Other pieces in the collection include side tables designed for cord management and CPAP machines, dresser seats with storage underneath for those who need to sit while they get dressed, and oversized arm chairs with reinforced arms and backs that can be used as support for sitting and standing.
You can shop the entire Pottery Barn x Michael Graves Design collection here to give your home more functionality while maintaining your sense of style.
Buy: Farmhouse 6-Drawer Dresser by Michael Graves Design, $2,199
Buy: Farmhouse Canopy Bed by Michael Graves Design, $2,699