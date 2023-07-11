Newsletters
Create the Perfect Backyard Oasis with These Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Furniture and Decor

Sarah M. Vazquez
published about 4 hours ago
Credit: Aimée Mazzenga

With the Fourth of July now in our review mirrors, we’re officially in the midst of summer. And if you’re still looking for ways to spruce up your outdoor space for some seasonal fun, you’re in luck because this Prime Day, Amazon has tons of gorgeous outdoor furniture and decor on sale. It’s not too late in the season to take advantage of patio deals (after all — it’s certainly hot enough outside).

Whether you’re looking for the perfect chat set for your balcony, a sofa to lounge on with a good book, or the perfect outdoor dining set, Amazon has something for everyone on the hunt for their next outdoor piece. Below, we rounded up some of our favorite outdoor furniture finds we’re sure you, your friends, and your family will get a kick out of this summer.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 5
Christopher Knight Home Leah Outdoor Acacia Wood Chat Set
How adorable is this Christopher Knight Home chat set? Made from durable acacia wood and high-quality waterproof fabric, the unique shape of the sloped chairs give this set a unique appearance while the included matching table makes it the perfect way to sit, chat, and sip with friends and family.

2 / 5
Edenbrook Bayview Rattan L-Shape Sofa
Curling up with a good book or cozying up next to the fire pit at night is easy with the Edenbrook Bayview Rattan L-Shape Sofa. This rattan beauty comfortably seats up to three people and features an extended chaise lounge perfect for kicking your feet up and enjoying the day outdoors.

3 / 5
Pamapic 7-Piece Patio Dining Set
For the perfect outdoor dining set for your next summer get-together, check out the Pamapic 7-Piece Patio Dining Set. The table's iron construction makes it a solid pick that's both weather-resistant and easy to keep clean. Combine that with six softly cushioned rattan dining chairs and you have a set that's designed for long conversations over some good food. Don't forget to apply the $40-off coupon at checkout!

4 / 5
YITAHOME 4-Piece Wicker Outdoor Furniture Set
Coming with a loveseat, two armchairs, and a coffee table, this YITAHOME chat set is one of our favorite Prime Day finds. Its gorgeous cream and rattan color styling make it extremely easy on the eye, while the powdered steel frame and ergonomic shape make it a durable pick you'll be be pulling out for years to come.

5 / 5
YITAHOME XXL Outdoor Storage Deck Box
If you've got space and need a deck box with a lot of storage, this large deck box from YITAHOME is a great option. Featuring a dual-colored design, it offers a 230-gallon storage capacity, which makes it perfect for storing all of your furniture cushions and outdoor supplies on rainy days and during the off season.

