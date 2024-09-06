The good news is that avoiding that fate actually makes life easier for lazy cooks. Instead of pouring grease down the drain, save the task for the next day. “Let the grease cool, scrape it off, and dispose of it in the trash,” Picken advises.



If you’re grossed out about leaving a dirty, fat-laden pan overnight, pour the grease into a designated container — an empty aluminum can will do the trick — or line your kitchen drain with aluminum foil before pouring grease in, letting it cool, and tossing it in the trash. When it comes to this chore, taking the easy road could save you lots of dollars in the long run.