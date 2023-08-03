Newsletters
The Property Brothers Designed This Kitchen Remodel for Dogs

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
published yesterday
Credit: HGTV

On a recent episode of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU, Drew and Jonathan Scott teamed up with Emma Roberts to give Roberts’ honorary Aunt Mela a totally custom kitchen. And because Mela has dedicated her life to rescuing animals, the Property Brothers and Roberts knew they had to put dogs at the center of the redesign — and the custom pet owner-approved add-ins are beyond luxurious.

“We really pulled out all the stops with @emmaroberts to make this pet-friendly kitchen a reality on #CelebIOU,” the caption of a recent Property Brothers Instagram post reads.

In the quick video, you can see the custom pull-out dog food storage bin under the kitchen island (which also includes hanging storage for leashes, collars, and harnesses), a pet water station that is built into the end of the island and features a marble backsplash, and a brass pot filler that’s been repurposed to fill water bowls.

Of course, Mela got some treats of her own, including a gorgeous coffee and tea station with pocket doors and a brand-new fridge that blends into the cabinetry, thanks to custom green paneling. 

On top of the extra pet-friendly add-ons, the Property Brothers also gave Mela new oak hardwood floors that are extremely durable and can withstand anything her rescue pets throw at it. And they installed floating shelves in front of Mela’s kitchen windows to give her extra storage and display room without limiting the amount of sunlight that floods the room.

Pets come first in Mela’s life, so pets had to come first in this kitchen remodel. Now, after seeing these extra custom details, Mela’s kitchen is the envy of every dog parent … because who knew you needed a built-in water bowl station? It just makes sense!

 

