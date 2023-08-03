The Property Brothers Designed This Kitchen Remodel for Dogs

Of course, Mela got some treats of her own, including a gorgeous coffee and tea station with pocket doors and a brand-new fridge that blends into the cabinetry, thanks to custom green paneling.



On top of the extra pet-friendly add-ons, the Property Brothers also gave Mela new oak hardwood floors that are extremely durable and can withstand anything her rescue pets throw at it. And they installed floating shelves in front of Mela’s kitchen windows to give her extra storage and display room without limiting the amount of sunlight that floods the room.



Pets come first in Mela’s life, so pets had to come first in this kitchen remodel. Now, after seeing these extra custom details, Mela’s kitchen is the envy of every dog parent … because who knew you needed a built-in water bowl station? It just makes sense!