The Ingenious $40 Organizing Find I Use for Everything (Including Hand-Washing Clothes!)

As much as I hate the tiresome process of cleaning clothes by hand, these baskets make it as painless as it can be. I only use the larger one for laundry, because I found the full depth perfect for the size of my sink; I placed the basket under the faucet while it filled halfway with water. Thanks to the handles, shuffling it from the sink to the hallway afterward wasn’t too difficult, and I could soak a couple of garments in it at the same time. The high walls even prevented splashing as I swished them around.