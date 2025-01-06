I Just Discovered This “So Smart” Under-Sink Storage Gem, and It’s Actually Really Cute

Whether you’re wiping down your counters or drying your pots and pans, kitchen rags are an essential part of any cleaning routine. However, while I like having an eco-friendly alternative to paper towels, there’s always that question of what I’m supposed to do with my dish towels when they’re dirty. I’m very particular about not putting rags that are soiled with food, grease, and cleaning products in my laundry basket — but as someone living in a small apartment where any cabinet space is at a premium, I’ve been leaving them in a gross pile under my sink … until now.