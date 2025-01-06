I Just Discovered This “So Smart” Under-Sink Storage Gem, and It’s Actually Really Cute
Whether you’re wiping down your counters or drying your pots and pans, kitchen rags are an essential part of any cleaning routine. However, while I like having an eco-friendly alternative to paper towels, there’s always that question of what I’m supposed to do with my dish towels when they’re dirty. I’m very particular about not putting rags that are soiled with food, grease, and cleaning products in my laundry basket — but as someone living in a small apartment where any cabinet space is at a premium, I’ve been leaving them in a gross pile under my sink … until now.
That’s because I discovered the most perfect under-sink storage product that solves all my kitchen rag cleaning and storage problems. I came across an Instagram video shared by the RagBag Company — a company that has invented the most ingenious way to store dirty rags under your sink.
In the video, the Etsy seller demonstrated how a “rag bag” creates a set “space” for your dirty cloth scraps without actually taking up any extra space. The rag bag is essentially a canvas bag that is attachable to the inside of your under-sink kitchen cabinet door — in the clip, the manufacturer demonstrates how to use it. The bag is attached to a set of metal hooks to the inside of the kitchen cabinet, and becomes instant storage space for dirty rags, while also freeing up other under-sink storage space that can be used for cleaners (or even clean rags!).
Until you’re ready to wash your rags, the bag acts as a convenient storage option that doesn’t mix with the rest of your laundry. And, because the bag is 100% cotton, you can wash and dry the bag along with your rags so it’s ready to go for the next batch, not collecting grease, grime, or dirt either.
One caveat is that all the bags come with metal hooks to attach them to your cabinet interiors, which isn’t the most renter-friendly option if you’re unwilling to semipermanently affix the bags to your cabinet (though your landlord might thank you).
But the Etsy seller did share that they’ve seen people DIY their own solutions by using “adhesive or command hooks” that you can simply remove once you’re done with them.
You can buy the rag bags on Etsy in either a vintage striped pattern or a plain white for $27, or DIY your own by using an old cloth bag or a fabric grocery bag. Add some renter and homeowner-friendly stick-on metal hooks from Amazon, and you’ll have a rag bag that you can use in any cabinet space.