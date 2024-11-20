6 Products Everyone Should Buy for Their First Home, According to Reddit

A fire extinguisher doesn’t technically qualify as a “buy it for life” product since you need to replace it every 10 years or so, but it is essential for everyone living in their own place, says one commenter. It’s a product you don’t think you’ll need until you really, really do, and can prevent a kitchen fire from becoming a whole-house fire if used properly. They’re more affordable than you’d think, too, coming in at under $40 per fire extinguisher.



Another commenter notes that you shouldn’t just have a fire extinguisher in your home — you should know how to use it, too. If you’re fumbling with the instructions while a fire is growing, a fire extinguisher might not be able to do much.