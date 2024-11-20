6 Products Everyone Should Buy for Their First Home, According to Reddit
One of my favorite places to browse on Reddit is the Buy It for Life subreddit, where savvy consumers flock to find recommendations (and anti-recommendations) for products that they can “buy for life” — that is to say, products that are made with such quality materials and craftsmanship that you can buy them once and never again.
Recently a particular thread caught my attention. A user wrote that they were moving into their first apartment and were looking for recommendations of “buy it for life” products that they should add to their shopping list. As a homeowner myself, I was very interested to see what commenters suggested! The recommendations ranged from great mattresses to great kitchen knives, but some home maintenance items stood out to me as particularly good recommendations. Here, find six must-have products recommended by the Buy It for Life subreddit. Do you have them all?
A Sturdy Stepladder
More than one commenter sings the praises of having a sturdy stepladder — something you’ll find far more useful for everyday chores than a full-scale ladder. Two specific recommendations stand out: On the high end, the Cosco Max Steel Work Platform ($117 on Amazon), and on the lower end, the Gorilla 3-step stepladder ($45 from Home Depot).
A Cordless Drill
If you’re moving into your own place, you need a good cordless drill. That’s what you’ll reach for if you want to mount shelves, install curtain rods, hang heavy mirrors, and more. Commenters recommend a few different brands — Ryobi, DeWalt, and Bosch are all called out — and suggest getting at least one backup battery. For anyone looking for a new drill, now’s a great time to get one since holiday bundles make these extra affordable.
A Multiuse Screwdriver
One commenter points out that not everything needs to be a big purchase — one item they’ve found helpful is a multiuse screwdriver. “I did not realize how many things came with different size screwheads, small, medium, large, Phillips flat, etc,” they write. Getting one screwdriver with multiple heads can cover you for most applications, and takes up little room. You can find plenty of options at the hardware store or online, but here’s a highly-rated one from Amazon that’s available for just $14.97.
Reliable Scissors
One comment with 27 upvotes replied with just two words: Fiskars scissors. There are lots of different style options, but the brand’s basic everyday scissors will only set you back about $12 (though they’re frequently on sale for much less). These aren’t the cheapest scissors available, but they are reliably sharp, ergonomically designed, and covered by a lifetime warranty against manufacturer defect. Adds another commenter: “Buy several so you can have them on different rooms/floors.”
A Fire Extinguisher
A fire extinguisher doesn’t technically qualify as a “buy it for life” product since you need to replace it every 10 years or so, but it is essential for everyone living in their own place, says one commenter. It’s a product you don’t think you’ll need until you really, really do, and can prevent a kitchen fire from becoming a whole-house fire if used properly. They’re more affordable than you’d think, too, coming in at under $40 per fire extinguisher.
Another commenter notes that you shouldn’t just have a fire extinguisher in your home — you should know how to use it, too. If you’re fumbling with the instructions while a fire is growing, a fire extinguisher might not be able to do much.
A Plunger (or Two)
Don’t wait until you need it, say commenters — make sure you get a plunger now! The best option is to get two different plungers: one made for toilets, with a flange head, and one made for sinks, with the classic half-round head. That way you’ll be covered no matter where the clog is.