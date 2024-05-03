The Pioneer Woman Included a Major Design Detail in Her Home Office, and Now I Need It
So many people started working from home in 2020, which means home offices have gotten a lot more attention in the interior design world. Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman) just redid her home office, and there’s plenty of inspiration to take from her layout if you’re planning a makeover in your own space — specifically her two-desk setup.
“I’ve never had a home office until now,” Drummond wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “I spend so much time in here! Haley stops in and works with me. I let Ladd come in every now and then, but only if he makes an appointment. I spread out samples, stream Bravo or documentaries on the TV, and think and plan and review and write and email and edit and daydream.”
She notes that the space even has a full bathroom attached in case the room needs to transition to a bedroom in the future — “but for now it’s Ree Ree’s HQ,” Drummond added.
The room is bright and airy with vaulted ceilings, huge windows, and cream-colored board and batten that brings the eye upward. But it’s hard not to stare at those two (!) center spindle desks. One is home to Drummond’s computer and the other is free from tech, making it the perfect spot to journal, read, or accept visitors.
It also gives Drummond plenty of space to spread out her desk decor, which as you all know, is an essential part of any home office!
If you have a room large enough for two desks (they definitely don’t have to be as massive as Drummond’s) then this back-to-back layout could be fun to try to increase your workspace and your productivity. It’s also perfect for those who have a single employee or have clients who visit you at home.
A little bit of extra-ness can go a long way, as Drummond shows us. Two desks are definitely better than one!