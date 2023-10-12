This $8 Renter-Friendly Window Update Looks So Expensive

But if you’re not located in the U.K. or want to keep this DIY under $10, you can grab reeded glass cling film from Amazon, too. A roll that measures 17 inches by 79 inches will only set you back $8. It’s also adhesive-free, so it can be removed, adjusted, and reapplied with ease.



Give your space a facelift and give yourself some extra privacy in the process. Pick up a roll of faux reeded glass and instantly make a room feel that much more expensive.



Buy: VELIMAX Reeded Glass Window Film, $8