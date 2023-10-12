This $8 Renter-Friendly Window Update Looks So Expensive
If you’re looking to give yourself a bit more privacy but don’t want to limit the amount of sunlight a room gets or color wash your space with faux stained glass, then this Instagram user has the perfect solution: faux reeded glass.
Becky Powley of A Little Cotswold Home shared a video about how she installed panels of reeded glass cling film on an existing door in her home, thereby completely changing the feel of her space (and hiding some unsightly views in the process).
“Reed-y for this £75 transformation?” Powley wrote in the caption of her Instagram Reel. “This is the utility room door and whilst we love the glass and the crittal style, let’s be honest … a utility isn’t the best view to be looking over. So we bought some 12mm reeded glass film from @purlfrost and off I went!”
Purlfrost is a U.K. company that provides easy-to-install cling film in all sorts of patterns and designs, including this classic reeded glass effect, along with an easy installation guide. They cling to existing glass with just some soapy water, so when it’s time to remove there’s no sticky residue to contend with.
But if you’re not located in the U.K. or want to keep this DIY under $10, you can grab reeded glass cling film from Amazon, too. A roll that measures 17 inches by 79 inches will only set you back $8. It’s also adhesive-free, so it can be removed, adjusted, and reapplied with ease.
Give your space a facelift and give yourself some extra privacy in the process. Pick up a roll of faux reeded glass and instantly make a room feel that much more expensive.
Buy: VELIMAX Reeded Glass Window Film, $8