Reese Witherspoon’s “Controversial” Kitchen Layout Works (and the Colors Are So Bold!)

Olivia Harvey
published about 4 hours ago
Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon broke the “celebrity kitchen” mold when she designed the space in her Nashville home. She decided against the neutral tones and modern lines. Instead, she combined three of the biggest Bs in the design world: brick, brass, and bright blue. Although some people might call it “controversial,” they work together so well in Witherspoon’s kitchen that you’ll absolutely want to add brick, brass, or blue into your own future redesign.

Witherspoon showed off her Nashville kitchen in a recent Instagram post in which she was listening to the audiobook for Lauren Ling Brown’s Society of Lies, October’s Reese’s Book Club pick. As she made a smoothie, you could get a good look at her layout. She has bright cobalt blue lower cabinets, white marble countertops, warm brick walls, and glass open shelving supported by brass frames.

On their own, each element may sound innocent enough, especially when worked into an overall neutral aesthetic. But together? Well, combining them is a risk — but it’s one that seriously paid off.

Witherspoon’s space made a larger appearance in a clip from The Home Edit’s House Call series on YouTube earlier this year. The color from the cabinets was carried up onto the crown molding, the baseboards, and the trim, highlighting the historic character of the home in a fun and fresh way. And the brass shelving draws inspiration from the home’s Victorian roots and makes the antique-inspired sink fixture and cabinet pulls stand out.

And just look how huge that kitchen island is. 

Of course, bright blue may not be to everyone’s taste when it comes to kitchen design, but Witherspoon makes this color work so well against the brick and brass. It’s classy, vintage, and a little bit country, all of which fits into the Nashville landscape seamlessly.

