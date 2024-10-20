If you’re always looking for more ways to add antique charm to your home, Reese Witherspoon just gave you another idea to add to your inspiration board. In a recent Instagram video where she’s showing off her newest Busy Betty book, Witherspoon also inadvertently showed off her antique-inspired stair rods. These beautiful brass accents give her stairs a bit of shimmer and shine where you’d least expect it and bring a bit of Victorian flair to each step.