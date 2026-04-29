A Note from Maxwell: We’re Saying Goodbye to Our Forum

Maxwell RyanCEO
Maxwell RyanCEO
Maxwell left teaching in 2001 to start Apartment Therapy as a design business helping people to make their homes more beautiful, organized AND healthy. The website started up in 2004 with the help of his brother, Oliver. Since then he has grown ApartmentTherapy.com, added…read more
published Apr 29, 2026
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Dear friends — we’ve said goodbye to our Forum. 

Two years ago, we opened it up as a place for our readers to talk to each other about home, and for a while, it was a really lovely little room on the internet. People helped strangers redesign their rooms, organize their desks, and even choose privacy film for their windows. But the truth is, the traffic and the daily conversation haven’t been what we hoped, and rather than let the forum quietly fade, we’ve decided to close it down gracefully. 

If you’d like to keep the conversation going — and I hope you do — you can head over to the comments on our House Tours and Before & Afters, where so much of this same generous, helpful spirit lives on every day. To everyone who posted, answered, and built a little Forum community here: thank you. What you made together mattered, and we know this news is disappointing. 

Thank you for being generous to each other, thank you for caring about home, and thank you for two good years. 

Best, 
Maxwell Ryan
Founder

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