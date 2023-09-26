Why You Might Want to Hold Off on Buying a Home Right Now

As per the current data, three of the top 50 metro areas remain more affordable for buyers, including Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; and Pittsburgh. Still, it seems renting reigns supreme, at least for now, in most major parts of the country, and Jiayi Xu, economist at Realtor.com, doesn’t see signs of things changing for the rest of the year. “As we noted in our July Rental Trends report, seasonality and recent momentum in the rental market make it very unlikely the market will see a new peak rent in 2023,” Xu says. “Still, rents remain well above pre-pandemic levels, contributing to ongoing affordability concerns for renters, regardless of whether they plan to rent or buy in the months ahead.”



