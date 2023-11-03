This Ingenious Product Gives Painted Cabinets a Wood Finish Without Sanding
Although painting your kitchen cabinets is an easy way to update an outdated space, bringing painted cabinets back to their natural woodgrain finish can give your kitchen a light, airy, and natural feel you just can’t get with paint. Or … can you?
One Instagram user found a paint product that allows you to paint wood grain back onto your cabinets without having to spend hours sanding and cleaning up dust.
“Do you know you can paint your cabinets to look like wood again?” Kristin Henry said in a recent Reel. “Well, you can with this paint called Retique It. It has actual wood particles in it you can paint any surface to look like wood. I think the craziest part is that you can stain the paint after it’s dried.”
The company recommends you apply two coats of Retique It paint to whatever surface you’re finishing and then go over the wet paint with either a smooth finishing brush, as Henry did, or Retique It’s graining tool to give the surface a natural wood look.
You can actually purchase kits from Retique It’s website or on Amazon that have everything you need for your project in a single box, including the liquid wood paint in a variety of colors, a smooth finishing brush or graining tool, and an optional top coat.
Or, you can grab a light liquid wood paint and stain it to your liking using any non-penetrating stain.
“I used this on my front door to make it look like wood and it looks great and has held up for going on four years now,” one person commented on Henry’s post. “I also used it on my kitchen tabletop. I love this stuff. Very easy to use and really simplifies projects.”
So before you break out the sander, save yourself a lot of time and cleanup and check out Retique It’s liquid wood paint first. Your kitchen makeover just got a lot simpler.
Buy: Retique It Gel Stain Liquid Wood Kit, $49.99