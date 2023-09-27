This Smart $30 Drying Rack Alternative Takes Up Zero Storage Space

If you take laundering your clothing seriously, then you know that the dryer isn’t for every item. But what happens when your space isn’t big enough to set up one of those expandable drying racks — or what if you have too many clothes to fit on a single rack? One Instagram user figured out a way to install a clothesline in her laundry room, and this is such an easy and ingenious idea, you’ll be kicking yourself for not having thought of this sooner.