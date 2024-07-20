But wait! There are plenty of other ways for rotten egg smells to get into your home, so cleaning your drains might not fix the problem. In fact, the smell may have nothing to do with drains. Mercaptan, the chemical additive that gives a warning odor to otherwise odorless natural gas and propane, also smells like rotten eggs … so the smell may indicate a gas leak. Electrical problems can also produce rotten-egg smells, according to Justin Cornforth, CEO of South Carolina-based Ace Plumbing, Electrical & HVAC.