This Is the Best Rug Placement for Corner Beds, According to an Interior Stylist
Have you ever heard the popular interior design advice that you shouldn’t get a rug for your bedroom if your bed is in the corner? Well, according to one expert, that’s not necessarily the case.
In a recent TikTok, interior designer Kiva Brent (@kivabrent) shared her personal breakdown on how to effectively use a rug in this scenario.
“You CAN have a rug if your bed is in the corner, but placement is EVERYTHING!” Brent captioned the video.
She explained that you should avoid putting a rug vertically against the same wall that the bed is against because “it makes the room feel really narrow.” Meanwhile, Brent notes that placing the left corner of the rug under the right side of your bed “kind of just feels like the rug is floating in the space.”
Instead, she recommends placing a rug completely underneath so that it is perpendicular to your corner bed. Brent wrapped up the video with one last piece of advice: “Make sure there’s overhang at the bottom and on the side so that you can benefit from the rug on the floor.”
In another video, Brent shared more tips for recommended rug sizes for people with a king or queen size bed.
If you’d prefer to have a few different options, you can also try placing a medium-sized rug adjacent to your corner bed. That way, it will help the room feel wider, and help to cover up any old, less aesthetically pleasing flooring if you happen to live in a rental. In case you’re looking for a rug that’ll make your space appear bigger, you can place the rug under your desk, adjacent to your bed, or other similar layouts. Now that you know where you’ll be placing your rug, it’s time to head to the store and go shopping.