Emily Henderson’s New Rug Collab Is a Scandi-Chic Dream Come True (It’s on Sale and Selling Fast!)

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
I've loved magazines for as long as I can remember, which is what motivated me to study journalism in college. My proudest accomplishment since graduating has been landing a job in New York and moving to the city of my dreams. In my role at Apartment Therapy, I'm most passionate about making my home look organized and sophisticated and helping our readers do the same — often at a discount. Although I cover my fair share of newsy pieces and sale posts, my work focuses on long-form service articles that help our audience make informed shopping decisions. In my free time, I enjoy reading about fashion and design, watching reality TV, and exploring New York.
published yesterday
Living room with floral and striped upholstered furniture and checkered area rug
Credit: G. Robert Moreno

Not all collaborations are created equal. When home brands partner with celebrities, sometimes the pairing seems mismatched or, at best, kind of random. But rug brands always hit their collaborations out of the park — probably because they frequently partner with interior designers. (I’m looking at you, Ruggable x Jonathan Adler.) That’s definitely the case with Rugs USA, whose collection with interior designer Emily Henderson just expanded.

We already loved the line for its geometric patterns and earthy tones, so we were thrilled to learn that the retailer recently added even more designs. Even better still, the rugs are on sale! For the next two-and-a-half days, you can score 20% off your next rug purchase when you use code TREAT20 at checkout. Below, you’ll find 10 of our favorite rugs from the collaboration. There’s something for every room, whether you’re after a jute rug for the dining room or a tasseled number for your living space. Just be sure to grab it while the deals are live!

Merrick Tasseled Cotton and Wool Rug, 5’ x 8’
Rugs USA
$190.36
was $237.95

The closer you look at the Merrick tasseled rug, the more detail you’ll notice — each low-pile stripe has its own subtle black-and-white pattern as an added textural touch. Made from cotton, polyester, and wool, it’s perfect for layering under bedroom or living room furniture from a looks and coziness standpoint.

Starke Broken Stripe Wool Rug, 5’ x 8’
Rugs USA
$207.16
was $258.95

This handmade number sports a subtle rectangular pattern, but where it really shines is its striped texture. Available in a beautiful rust color (and four other hues), the Starke rug helps anchor any space you place it in and adds a touch of coziness to otherwise bare rooms. The fact that it’s 100% wool and under $300 is also pretty impressive.

Southwest Striped Wool Rug, 5’ x 8’
Rugs USA
$219.16
was $273.95

If you’re looking for a plain but luxurious rug that’ll serve as a muted backdrop for your furniture, check out the Southwest rug. It, too, comes in a range of landscape-inspired colors, but sometimes classic beige is best. This rug is also striped, but its texture is of a smaller scale than some of the other models, making it quiet but still sophisticated.

Hillcrest Jute and Wool Rug, 5’ x 8’
Rugs USA
$232.76
was $290.95

A fresh take on jute, the multi-texture Hillcrest rug is mixed with wool to create chic shapes — we especially love the half-hexagon accents on the top and bottom. It also comes in a 2'6" by 8' runner for a high-traffic-approved hallway or kitchen accessory.

Charlie Plaid Wool Rug, 5’ x 8’
Rugs USA
$219.16
was $273.95

Perfect for the fall and winter seasons, the Charlie rug will boost your home’s nostalgic vibes with its deep green hue and retro-chic plaid print. The flatweave surface is made of wool and cotton, but it’s totally pet-friendly, so you can place it in high-traffic areas without a worry. It would make an especially great office rug!

Remy Crosshatch Wool Rug, 5’ x 8’
Rugs USA
$207.16
was $258.95

Fans of large-scale patterns will love the Remy rug, which is perfect for rooms without a whole lot going on. Its rectangular pattern almost looks like a wall of bricks, especially if you opt for the brown color. There’s arguably no better way to make your family room feel cozier than by adding this hand-tufted wool pick.

Gretchen Checked Wool Rug, 5’ x 8’
Rugs USA
$219.16
was $273.95

More stripes and parallelogram patterns — are you even surprised? The Gretchen rug’s pumpkin color is especially fitting for fall, but it’s not so seasonal that it won’t work year-round. It’s almost 1 inch thick, so you get a plush feel underfoot, but you’ll still be able to vacuum it. It’s the whole package!

Morgan Geometric Check Wool and Cotton Rug, 5’ x 8’
Rugs USA
$190.36
was $237.95

For a more coastal or nautical vibe, try the Morgan rug. It takes the classic check print and makes it bigger and cooler; somehow, the gray color used here is anything but drab. This piece is also low pile and thus great for layering. If you choose to style the Morgan rug by itself, you might just want to grab a rug pad.

Harvey Wool and Cotton Rug, 5’ x 8’
Rugs USA
$198.36
was $247.95

If you ask us, the Harvey is the most fashion-forward rug in the entire collection. Its geometric print is sleek yet dynamic, and it’ll add dimension to your living area without being too loud or detracting from your other decor. And because the rug is neutral in color, you can play around by pairing it with bold hues with other accessories.

Marlowe Geometric Wool Rug, 5’ x 8’
Rugs USA
$239.16
was $298.95

If you have white or gray floors, the Marlowe rug’s warm light brown shade will work wonders to cozy up the place. We appreciate its delicate border, which sports a smaller rectangle motif than the center of the rug. This pick will no doubt help to visually break up your dining room, bedroom, or whichever room you decide to situate it in. It’s unique without being too out-there.

