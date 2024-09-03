Despite our best efforts, our yard is a work in progress and we battle unruly weeds all the time. Mowing our small lawn is a piece of cake, but when we first started doing it, we felt like it never looked quite as polished as when the professionals did it. Of course we expected that, as we’re not pros, but we did miss the clean look and feel of a post-professional yard grooming. It turns out, we were missing an essential tool. One day our neighbor stopped us mid-mow and asked if we wanted to borrow their edger to “add the finishing touches.” Honestly, we hadn’t even thought about buying an edger. We knew what they were, but figured with a yard as tiny as ours it wasn’t really necessary to use one. We couldn’t have been more wrong. Our neighbor suggested we invest in an edger to help us with all of the little weeds that would creep up along the sides of our fence — we live in a corner house. It was great advice and it kicked off our search for the perfect edger for a small yard like ours. The first few we tried were super heavy or awkward to use, and feeding the string again and again was so frustrating.