I Can’t Stop Talking About My Luxurious $56 Rug (It Looks and Feels 5x the Price!)
If there’s one piece of decor that can truly tie a space together, it’s a rug — it’s a fact I learned as a kid. When we moved into my childhood home, I remember watching my parents, fascinated as they decorated our home. One memory I’ll never forget was the day the rug for our dining room came in. As they unfurled the gorgeous black, cream, and gold beauty, I remember being amazed and how complete the room looked once they laid it down. From that moment on, I never doubted the power of a rug.
Recently, I found myself shopping for a new rug. The rug I previously had in my living room just wasn’t cutting it anymore. I wanted something stylish, cushy, and — most importantly — affordable. Now, anyone who has shopped for a rug online over the last few years likely has come across the brand SAFAVIEH. Known for its beautiful assortment of rugs that stretch across many different styles (and price points), it seemed that no matter which site I found myself on, the picks I gravitated to were all from SAFAVIEH. With such popularity (and unbeatable prices), I decided to put them to the test and picked up the Brittni rug. Reader, I haven’t been able to stop talking about it since.
What is the SAFAVIEH Handmade Himalaya Brittni Modern Wool Rug?
Elevating the look of any room, the Brittni rug is a gorgeous pick for those looking for a solid area rug with a bit more oomph. Each rug features a bold base color accented by carefully placed yellow dots that give this rug an eye-catching look. A part of the brand’s Himalaya Collection, this rug is made from 100 percent hand-loomed wool that is soft to the touch. Best of all, with its medium pile, it’s a cushy pick that you (and the whole family!) will love walking on.
Why I Love the SAFAVIEH Handmade Himalaya Brittni Modern Wool Rug
When picking a rug for my living space, I had two criteria: It had to be simple and plush. So, when I came across this pick I was immediately interested. As someone who typically opts for an intricately patterned rug, I liked that this pick leaned solid, but still had some personality. After I unrolled it (I picked up the rectangular 3’x5′) and took a step forward, I knew I had made the right decision. It feels as incredible as it looks and truly completes me space without overtaking it. And I’m not the only one that is obsessed. Everyone that has come over since has also gawked over this rug, commenting on how cushy and cute it is. When I tell them it’s made with handmade wool and I that picked it up for less than $60, I then get my favorite question: “Can you send me the link?”
Available in three colors and over a dozen shapes and sizes, if you’re looking for a rug that’ll make a statement and feel plus under your feet, give the SAFAVIEH Handmade Himalaya Brittni Modern Wool Rug a go. Not a fan of this look? SAFAVIEH has hundreds of options to choose from, practically guaranteeing you’ll find one you love. The best part? They’re all available at a pretty stellar pricepoint, too. Now who can pass that up?
Buy: SAFAVIEH Handmade Himalaya Brittni Modern Wool Rug, 3’x5′, $56.98 (normally $165)