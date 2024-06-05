I Can’t Stop Talking About My Luxurious $56 Rug (It Looks and Feels 5x the Price!)

When picking a rug for my living space, I had two criteria: It had to be simple and plush. So, when I came across this pick I was immediately interested. As someone who typically opts for an intricately patterned rug, I liked that this pick leaned solid, but still had some personality. After I unrolled it (I picked up the rectangular 3’x5′) and took a step forward, I knew I had made the right decision. It feels as incredible as it looks and truly completes me space without overtaking it. And I’m not the only one that is obsessed. Everyone that has come over since has also gawked over this rug, commenting on how cushy and cute it is. When I tell them it’s made with handmade wool and I that picked it up for less than $60, I then get my favorite question: “Can you send me the link?”