This 18-Piece Bamboo Dinnerware Set From Sam’s Club Is Only $25
If you have a big holiday dinner planned and are just now realizing you don’t have the appropriate dinnerware set for the occasion, then you need to check out the bestselling bamboo melamine dish set from Sam’s Club — yeah, Sam’s Club! Reviewers are raving about just how beautiful, durable, and inexpensive this dinnerware set is.
Available in two colorways — a navy blue and white pattern called Moonlight and a black and white pattern called Pewter — the Member’s Mark set comes with enough dishes for six place settings. You get six dinner plates, six salad plates, and six bowls, all for under $25.
The dishes are made with a BPA-free bamboo and melamine material that is break-resistant and top-rack dishwasher-safe, so the plates and bowls not only look great, but they’re going to last you season after season.
Reviewers can’t say enough great things about this Member’s Mark set. “Needed to replace my dinnerware set and decided to purchase these,” one Sam’s Club shopper wrote. “Couldn’t be more pleased! Great quality and durable and they are dishwasher safe!”
Another person added that the color and pattern make these dishes look super high-end. “I love this color combination,” they wrote. “Very modern, stylish, and [they’re] durable!”
And because they’re melamine, these plates are great for households with kids and you can even take them with you camping without fearing any chips or breaks. “I got the black and white set and it works perfectly with my patio furniture!” one reviewer said.
So if your dinnerware set is in desperate need of an upgrade before company arrives for dinner, then check out the Member’s Mark Bamboo Melamine Dinnerware Set from Sam’s Club. Your holiday dinner table is about to look so impressive!