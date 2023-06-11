Sam’s Club Has a 6-Foot Inflatable Fire Hydrant Sprinkler for Under $30

In celebration of the upcoming summer season, Sam’s Club is selling a six-foot-tall inflatable fire hydrant sprinkler that’s sure to take your pool party and barbecue to the next level. The product features a cartoonish hydrant that’s bigger than anyone who’ll ever be using it, and can spray water out of its top and sides — perfect for drenching kids (and adults) in all directions.



Here it is in action and, to be honest, it looks really fun.