Sam’s Club Has a 6-Foot Inflatable Fire Hydrant Sprinkler for Under $30
In celebration of the upcoming summer season, Sam’s Club is selling a six-foot-tall inflatable fire hydrant sprinkler that’s sure to take your pool party and barbecue to the next level. The product features a cartoonish hydrant that’s bigger than anyone who’ll ever be using it, and can spray water out of its top and sides — perfect for drenching kids (and adults) in all directions.
Here it is in action and, to be honest, it looks really fun.
The hydrant is easy to use — no need to ask for help from the fire department. Just inflate it, secure it to the ground using the extra tethers, and connect to a garden hose. Unlike standard hydrants, this one is lightweight, so it’s easy to move around. And, once you’re done, simply deflate it and put it in storage.
Best of all, it only costs $29.98.
“The Fire Hydrant Sprinkler is an absolute essential for any outdoor birthday party, pool party, barbecue, or family gathering,” wrote Sam’s Club. “The sprinkler was designed and created with the whole family in mind, so everyone can enjoy a summer filled with fun, laughter, and big splashes!”
You’ll have to hurry to Sam’s Club, though, because great products at an unbelievably low prices don’t stay unsold on shelves for long. Everybody — including parents and the young-at-heart — wants one. If you’re not a Sam’s Club member, there’s a similar BigMouth sprinkler at Walmart for under $30 as well.
“Could y’all imagine for a Paw Patrol birthday!? Love it!!” said a commenter, while someone else added: “Kids? I want one! Forget the kids.”
You can learn more about the inflatable fire hydrant sprinkler and purchase it at the Sam’s Club official website.
Buy: BigMouth Giant Inflatable Fire Hydrant Sprinkler, $26.99