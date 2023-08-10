Sam’s Club Is Selling an Inflatable Hogwarts Castle for Halloween
Yer an inflatable, Harry!
Sam’s Club has unveiled the latest item in its Halloween decor collection, and it’s one that promises to be the retailer’s most magical product yet.
The 12-foot-tall Hogwarts inflatable features a replica of the famous wizarding school, and it’s complete with Harry Potter himself standing by the front gate, ready to greet trick-or-treaters. While it may not have secret labyrinths and talking portraits, it does have a tunnel for your kids to pass through, as well as the names and crests of each of the four houses printed on the sides of the castle.
And, to make the structure even more enchanting, it also comes with lights and sounds. The turrets and windows, for instance, have random light patterns that make it seem like the rooms are teeming with activity. For under $300, this product brings the magic from the wizarding world to your neighborhood.
To assemble, no magic is necessary. Simply plug in the product to inflate it, then stake it down. That’s it! According to Sam’s Club, you can inflate this both indoors and outdoors to entertain passers-by outside and serve as living room decor for your Halloween party.
Once the spooky season is over, disassembling is as easy as flicking a wand. Just unplug the inflatable and put it back in the box.
The Hogwarts inflatable is priced at $299.98 and is available both at select Sam’s Club stores and online. As with many seasonal products, the item won’t last long on shelves, so better hop on your broom and head over to your nearest store.
Buy: Sam’s Club Airblown Harry Potter Castle, $299.98