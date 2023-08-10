To assemble, no magic is necessary. Simply plug in the product to inflate it, then stake it down. That’s it! According to Sam’s Club, you can inflate this both indoors and outdoors to entertain passers-by outside and serve as living room decor for your Halloween party.



Once the spooky season is over, disassembling is as easy as flicking a wand. Just unplug the inflatable and put it back in the box.



The Hogwarts inflatable is priced at $299.98 and is available both at select Sam’s Club stores and online. As with many seasonal products, the item won’t last long on shelves, so better hop on your broom and head over to your nearest store.



Buy: Sam’s Club Airblown Harry Potter Castle, $299.98