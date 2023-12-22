Newsletters

This $30 Bedding Set at Sam’s Club “Looks Way More Expensive Than it Is”

If you’re looking for a sweet last-minute gift for a loved one (or maybe you’re looking for a sweet last-minute gift for yourself — no judgment here!), then head over to the Sam’s Club website. Right now, Sam’s Club has a gorgeous three-piece bedding set on sale for just $30 and it’s a set that anyone would love to see under the tree come Christmas morning. 

Great for a primary or guest bedroom, this set from Social Standard by Sanctuary comes with a comforter and two matching pillow shams made in a velvety soft jacquard fabric that is wrinkle-resistant and all-season. The textured diamond motif makes this comforter set look luxurious and hotel-quality, and no one has to know you only spent $30 on it.

The full/queen size in white is still available on the Sam’s Club website, and you may be able to find the king size or gray color at your local warehouse.

Social Standard By Sanctuary Diamond Clipped Jacquard 3-Pc. Comforter Set
$29.98
Sam's Club
Buy Now

Buy: Social Standard by Sanctuary Diamond Clipped Jacquard 3-Piece Comforter Set, $29.98

“This is gorgeous!” one Sam’s Club shopper wrote in their review. “Looks way more expensive than it is. Fluffy and hasn’t flattened. Washed and dried and it looks great!”

Another reviewer said, “I’ve been using this comforter set on my guest bed for nearly a month now and it’s beautiful. I like the design and that the set came with two shams that match the comforter perfectly. It’s cozy for this time of year without being too heavy … I am very pleased with this comforter set!”

So whether you need a last-minute gift, a bedroom refresh, or maybe you need to give your guest room a mini makeover before holiday visitors arrive, head to Sam’s Club to see if your warehouse has this comforter set in stock. Or, buy online and save $20 off the original $50 price tag to get a head-start on that “be more frugal” New Year’s resolution.

