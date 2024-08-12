Samsung Is Recalling More than 1 Million Kitchen Ranges for a Safety Reason
If you have a Samsung slide-in electric range, you should check your make and model number ASAP. Samsung Electronics America just announced a recall on Samsung Slide-In Electric Ranges due to fire hazard. More than 1 million units are part of the announcement.
According to the Consumer Safety Product Commission (CPSC), Samsung received more than 300 reports of accidental activation of the front-mounted knobs either by humans or pets since 2013. About 250 of these reports have caused fires, with 18 of them causing extensive property damage. According to the CPSC, 40 of those incidents resulted in injuries requiring medical attention.
What’s included in Samsung’s Slide-In Electric Range recall?
The Samsung Slide-In Electric Ranges included in this recall were sold between May 2013 and August 2024 at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other appliance stores, and you can find your model number on the inside upper left corner of the oven door or inside the storage bin on the bottom of the oven, according to the CPSC.
“If the serial number is unreadable on a range’s label, you may contact 1-833-775-0120 for assistance, or chat online with one of our agents,” Samsung told Good Morning America in a statement.
If you own the range, you can also check model numbers against those included in the recall listed on the CPSC’s website.
What to do if your Samsung Slide-In Electric Range was recalled
In a statement provided to Good Morning America, the brand shared that Samsung is providing knob locks or covers free of charge regardless of warranty status to all affected customers.
If your range is one of those recalled, you can contact Samsung to receive a free set of knob locks or covers compatible with your model. If your range was included in the recall, the CPSC recommends you keep children and pets away from the range and ensure the knobs are turned off before leaving your home or going to bed. You should also keep flammable items away from the cooktop.
Some of these ranges included in the recall are WiFi-enabled and can be programmed to send your phone a “Cooktop On” alert when the range is as an additional safety precaution.
On its site, Samsung said customers who own the range may still continue to use it while waiting for their set of free knob locks or covers to arrive.
Who to contact if your Samsung Slide-In Electric Range was recalled?
Check your Samsung range number to ensure your model isn’t part of the recall, and if it is, you can call 1-833-775-0120 for assistance, or chat online with a Samsung agent.