If you’re a fan of vintage styling, you’re going to want to check out the collection. Mark & Graham designers went deep into Sanderson’s fabric and wallpaper archives to find six different fabrics to recast for the pieces, including a rose & peony fabric from 1914. The resulting prints are rooted in history (Sanderson’s been around since 1860 and favored by the Royal Family for their residences since 1924!) but still modern, thanks to new colorways and some creative reimagining.