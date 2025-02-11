This 165-Year-Old British Brand Is Collabing with an American Favorite on Dozens of Cute Home Goods
Ahead of spring, Mark & Graham, Williams-Sonoma’s personalized gift brand, has partnered with the iconic English design house, Sanderson, on the cutest collection of home decor and personal accents. The items are all available for personalization — namely monograms — and would make great presents for upcoming holidays and occasions.
If you’re a fan of vintage styling, you’re going to want to check out the collection. Mark & Graham designers went deep into Sanderson’s fabric and wallpaper archives to find six different fabrics to recast for the pieces, including a rose & peony fabric from 1914. The resulting prints are rooted in history (Sanderson’s been around since 1860 and favored by the Royal Family for their residences since 1924!) but still modern, thanks to new colorways and some creative reimagining.
The collection includes around 100 pieces in total, which fall into a wide variety of categories. You’ll find gorgeous accents for the table or a vanity, ranging from ceramic vases to jewelry boxes, as well as items for entertaining, from board games to outdoor picnic essentials. Pet beds, fabric bandanas, and pet bowls will bring a little bit of British charm to your furry friends’ staples. Travel accessories, beach bags, and baby items round out the offerings.
If I had to pick a standout piece or two, I’d focus on the sweet tabletop pieces. The little vases and vanity cups are adorable and perfect for filling with blooms and beauty products, respectively. I’m not sure I’ve seen a chicer tissue box cover either, so I’m loving these items in particular for a small spring bedroom or bathroom refresh.
The collection is available for purchase now, and prices start at just $25 but range up into the hundreds. Overall, the patterns feel like a fresh, American interpretation of chic English cottage motifs. In other words, right on trend — and on time — for the season.