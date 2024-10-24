The Day-to-Day Method I Follow Majorly Increased My Productivity (I Never Procrastinate!)
I’ll admit it: It took me a little while to get used to my new college lifestyle freshman year. It’s hard balancing class, homework, and new free time in a new environment with new friends. I felt like I had entered a whole new universe — and I was overwhelmed.
But, by month two, I got into the groove of things — and the way I did that was by discovering the massive importance of having a solid daily college routine. I truly believe my strong college schedule making abilities have helped me be my most productive and focused self in college.
Why You Need a Daily College Schedule
There’s always something new and fun to do on campus. And college gives you so much freedom that I think learning how to manage it properly is crucial to sustaining mental health and educational progress.
I’ve found that following a routine college schedule means I have a set list of things I do, I have time to get them all done, and I don’t waste time since I usually know what the next step is.
How to Put Together Your Own Day-to-Day College Routine
I planned my daily routine around wellness and organization because, in different ways, both help me stay focused on what I need to get done. You might choose to do the same, you might pick other themes, or you might even opt for another approach, like planning your schedule around a checklist.
You also need to decide how specific and tight you want your routine to be. Mine is pretty strict, and it’s become almost muscle memory to do everything in this order. But yours is up to you!
Here’s My College Schedule, for Inspo!
As an example, I’m sharing my routine for Tuesdays — it’s based on my class schedule for the day. I hope it helps you plan your own schedule!
The Night Before
Pick and lay out outfit and prep backpack. This limits me from wasting time and stressing about what I’m going to wear in the morning. And it allows me to sleep in!
7:15-7:20 a.m.
Wake up, make bed, open blinds, chug water. I make sure to wake up an hour before I have to leave for class. Making my bed lets me feel more organized. Opening the blinds brings the sunshine, which always helps. And hydration is definitely a good idea.
7:20-7:40 a.m.
Get ready to go. I wash my face, brush my teeth, and do my skincare — feeling clean and fresh makes me feel more put together. Then I get dressed, do my hair and makeup, and pick out jewelry. I usually don’t do anything wild with my hair to save time. Makeup is also limited to protect my skin but also to save time.
7:40-8:15 a.m.
Eat breakfast, fill up water bottle, and wash dishes. Breakfast fuels me so I have energy for the day. And I always aim to have a full water bottle to bring with me throughout the day. I also try to wash my dishes right after I finish eating to avoid them piling up later in the day. Seeing a big mess in my sink will only stress me out (and is honestly kind of gross, IMO).
8:15 -11:20 a.m.
Walk to my 8:30 a.m. class. I like to get to my classes at least 10 minutes early so I can settle in before class starts. Being late will make me feel all disheveled. I also think going to my classes every day is so important. Everyone knows that if you skip once, you may never go again, and I don’t think that’s a good habit.
11:20 a.m.-12 p.m.
Walk home and have lunch. I go home right after class to maximize my homework time. And I eat first, because lunch gives me the energy to keep on going with the rest of my day. I also use this as a little phone break before homework.
12-3 p.m.
Do homework. Most of my days consist of homework (unfortunately). I find it easiest to be productive and get it done if I get started right after class. This way I remember everything I learned that day and avoid procrastinating.
3-3:30 p.m.
Eat a snack and watch TikTok. A break is so necessary. I always get hungry around this time, and taking a pause helps build up that stamina.
3:30-5:55 p.m.
Do homework (again). This way, I’ll have more free time the next day and over the weekend.
5:55-7:30 p.m.
Get ready for barre, then head to class. I like to pick out a cute outfit for my workout to make me more motivated to go. Then I head out early enough to arrive at least 15 minutes before class starts to avoid the stress of having to get all my gear ready super quickly, or miss a good spot in the studio. I find workout classes to be the best way to let out steam from a busy day. I like that my school offers group fitness classes so I can take them with other students. Barre is one of my favorite workouts because it focuses on balance, strength, and toning.
7:30 p.m.-8:50 p.m.
Go home and have dinner. I head home and then eat right away, since I’m always so hungry after a workout. I try to make something healthy and filling. And then, per usual, I wash the dishes right away.
8:50 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Shower and brush teeth. Tuesdays are usually a hair-wash day for me.
9:30 p.m. -12 a.m.
Free time to read and watch a TV show. I think it’s so important to give your mind a break every day. I like to read a few chapters of a book and then watch a few episodes of the current show I’m binging. (This week it’s My Lady Jane — I’m obsessed!)
12 a.m.
Charge laptop and go to bed. I always make sure my laptop is charging before I go to sleep because I’ll most likely need it for class the next day. I try to go to bed by midnight at the latest to get at least seven hours of sleep every night.
And then I wake up and do it all again!
