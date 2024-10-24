The Day-to-Day Method I Follow Majorly Increased My Productivity (I Never Procrastinate!)

Get ready for barre, then head to class. I like to pick out a cute outfit for my workout to make me more motivated to go. Then I head out early enough to arrive at least 15 minutes before class starts to avoid the stress of having to get all my gear ready super quickly, or miss a good spot in the studio. I find workout classes to be the best way to let out steam from a busy day. I like that my school offers group fitness classes so I can take them with other students. Barre is one of my favorite workouts because it focuses on balance, strength, and toning.