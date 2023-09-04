This DIYer Used Her Seaglass Collection to Create an Accent Wall
If the “coastal grandmother” trend is any indication, idyllic, beach-inspired decor is here to stay.
If you live along the seashore, you’ve likely come into contact with plenty of sea glass, which began as ordinary glass from bottles, dishware, and other junk. Over the next 30 to 50 years, the ocean slowly turned these discarded materials into beautiful gemstone-like materials, which also happen to make great home decor.
Just ask TikTok content creator Maddy (@maddygauks), who decided to create an entire accent wall in her home using sea glass that she and her friends and family had collected over the years.
First, Maddy applied light mortar to her wood walls in order to make sure that the sea glass and shells stuck. Then, she got to work assembling her collection in a beautiful mosaic of blues, greens, browns, and whites.
Since sharing part one of her sea glass wall transformation, Maddy’s video has received over 530,00 likes and 2.3 million views.
“As a beach hunter and gatherer, this is a sick idea and I must do it,” one viewer commented.
“My sea glass collection is quivering,” another TikToker wrote.
Maddy shared another recent wall update in which she finished one of the corners and added a cozy hammock.
If you don’t live by the ocean, don’t worry — installing a sea glass and/or seashell accent wall is still very much a possibility. You can find sea glass sold in bulk on sites like Amazon and Etsy. Since these pieces are typically sold with everyday crafts in mind, you won’t have to worry about dealing with sharp edges, either! Happy crafting.