Have the Most Productive Winter with These So-Cute Seasonal Planners (They Double as Wall Art!)
I personally believe that it’s crucial to start the new year in a productive mindset — to set small, doable intentions for yourself. And that’s especially true if you’re a student entering a new semester in addition to a new calendar year.
My favorite way to “lock in”? Using a planner — Notion or Google Calendar, sure, but you could also create a more custom version on paper with fun colors and designs. And to my advantage, I’ve just discovered that Studio Tigress has the most useful paper seasonal planners for $18 each.
Sometimes looking at an entire year or semester on your school calendar (I use Notion) gets overwhelming (and, frankly, boring), so Studio Tigress gives you a fun twist by focusing on individual seasons.
Each seasonal sheet has a fill-in-the-blank at the top that lets you choose what your season should encompass: “Winter of _______,” or “Summer of _______,” for example. Essentially: What era do you want to be in for the upcoming season? I’m personally going to start calling my January through March the winter of being open to new experiences!
Each season’s page is a different color (winter is blue, spring is green, summer is pink, and fall is brown), but they all contain a to-do list section and monthly calendar section. You can also purchase a set of all four seasons for $58. They’re simple but cute and efficient, and great to hang up on your wall. I can completely picture them as part of a gallery wall above your desk.
If you’re looking for more organizational wall art, also check out Studio Tigress’s adorable full calendars, which can be purchased in both full size for $88 and mini for $58. Both versions contain all 12 months of 2025 on one page and come in different styles.
For example, the 2025 Months Calendars sport fun graphic bubble letters and are available in color combos like Punch (orange and light blue), Cuke (teal and pale green), Peachy (peach-infused yellow and orange), and Audrey (orange, sky blue, and pale yellow). Meanwhile, the 2025 Fructose Calendars are stamped with a color-splashed bowl of fruit and feel so on-brand with the fruit-themed decor making its way across the internet.
The options are giving cute form meets high function, and I’m here for it! After all, I could definitely use some help heading into spring semester.
This post originally appeared on Dorm Therapy. See it there: Have the Most Productive Semester with These So-Cute Seasonal Planners (They Double as Wall Art!)