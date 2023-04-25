Watch a TikToker Turn a Secondhand Cabinet into a Stunning Statement Piece
A few months ago, when DIY expert Breeya Shade found an arched cabinet on Facebook Marketplace, she knew it wasn’t just an old piece of furniture — she knew it was also her next big flip.
In a series of TikTok videos, she shares how she bought an unwanted cabinet for $140, and turned it into a beauty that resold for $1,200.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Shade began by deconstructing the item, removing the door and the mirror at the back. Then, she sanded down all the parts before applying a paint wash. Unlike the designer cabinet she drew inspiration from, she didn’t use real cane, which would have cost her $100. Instead, she went to Hobby Lobby and bought burlap for $27. Then, to give the wood a warmer tone, she applied an antique oak stain. To finish, she repeated the same process for the new backboard.
The result looks like something you’d see at Anthropologie. The DIY project took her a few days of hard work, but it was all worth it, as the cabinet was able to sell easily (back on Facebook Marketplace too) and net her $913 after deducting expenses.
“My biggest sale yet!” she said. “It sold within one day so I think it’s safe to say I undercharged. So happy with how this piece turned out and even though it’s been gone for a full week, I still really miss it.”
Shade’s followers loved her work too. “I wouldn’t want to sell it,” one user wrote. Another added: “That is beautiful!! I love the burlap it gives a very coastal feel awesome job.”
According to Shade in her latest post, she had actually bought two arch cabinets. The other one, she painted black and applied wallpaper, resulting in a different but equally stunning piece of furniture. It was so lovely, she decided to keep it for herself.
You can see more of Breeya Shade’s DIY projects on TikTok.