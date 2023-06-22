Here’s How You Can Visit This Super-Secret Trader Joe’s in California
Taking a trip to your local Trader Joe’s is probably a highlight of your week, so if you got the chance to check out the most secretive Trader Joe’s in the country, that might just make your entire year. There’s a hidden (and exclusive!) Trader Joe’s in Irvine, California, that’s making waves on social media. You need a ticket to get in and … it’s completely pint-sized.
This top-secret Trader Joe’s is located inside Pretend City Children’s Museum, and the entire store has been shrunken down to give children the experience of grocery shopping. Natasha, the creator behind the Trader Joe’s List Instagram account, visited the spot that comes with child-sized shopping carts, make-believe food, faux flower bouquets, and pretend cash registers.
But even though everything inside this Trader Joe’s is completely just for play, the store still carries a fictionalized version of TJ’s famous freezer-section orange chicken. The mini Trader Joe’s even has the brand’s iconic hand-painted signage, wooden shelving, and reusable tote bags, and the parking lot outside the store is jam packed with cars.
“The locals of Pretend City have told me that Trader Joe’s is one of the most popular places for the kids to come visit,” Natasha said in her video. “I can totally understand it because Simon and I had an absolute blast.”
She is teaming up with Pretend City to give away tickets to the museum, but you can also purchase tickets on the Pretend City Children’s Museum website.
This hidden gem is just as fun for parents as it is for kids, so if you do decide to visit Pretend City, prepare to have a blast. Who thought Trader Joe’s could get any cooler than it already is?