This Vacuum Brand Was a Triple Winner on Our Best List This Year — See Our Top Picks
If you’re familiar with AT, you know that we take cleaning very seriously. Whether we’re giving you the best strategy for a quick (but thorough) whole-house cleaning or testing out all of the top steam mops on the market, you can trust that our editors know what they’re talking about — and that we know which brands are worth investing in. There are a few items that we deem as cleaning essentials that every home ought to have — and I’m sure we can all agree that, to keep your space in tip-top shape, a quality vacuum is one of them.
Our team has tried all kinds of vacuums from a wide range of brands over the years, putting them to the test so you don’t have to. Every year, we reevaluate our list of editor-approved options, which fall into a range of subcategories, so you can find one that best suits your needs. For instance, in addition to “Best Overall,” we have vacuums that win for qualities like their ability to pick up pet hair. This time around, one brand in particular won out over all of the others, having different models come out on top more than once — and it might not be the one you’re thinking of.
If you’re on the hunt for the best vacuum money can buy, you truly can’t go wrong with Best List-dominating brand Shark. Allow me to give you the rundown of our three favorites so you can get them in time for New Year’s cleaning.