This Vacuum Brand Was a Triple Winner on Our Best List This Year — See Our Top Picks

Starting off with the strongest pick: the Shark Cordless Detect Pro. The “Best Overall” winner impressed Best List editor Britt for a number of reasons, including its portability and automatic adjustment feature, which increases and decreases the suction depending on how much dirt it detects. When it plugs into its charging port, its dirt canister, which holds up to 30 days' worth of debris, will empty itself, and it’ll be ready to run for up to an hour. It even cleans its own brush roll, too. Truly, getting your floors spotless and sparkling will have never been easier.

Another bonus is that it's small-space-friendly. “What I really love about this model is that it has a tall dock that takes up less space, so it’s easier to fit in narrow areas of my home,” Britt said. “The vacuum is so much quieter than I expected it to be and has done a great job picking up pet hair from my two dogs.”