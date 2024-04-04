Sherwin-Williams Reveals “The Loneliest Color” with Dapper Dan

With its green undertones and rich saturation, Kingdom Gold has an earthy, ’70s vibe that allows it to read like a neutral, albeit with a little more punch than the average tan or mustard. Because of its intensity, this yellow works especially well as an accent, on anything from a focal architectural feature, like a fireplace or a set of closet doors, to an entire wall. You could, of course, color drench a whole room in this shade, too, for a jewel box effect, and it’d be a fun molding color if you’re looking to go bold in a room. Imagine how great this energetic hue would look with a coordinating wallpaper!