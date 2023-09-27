Shrek’s Swamp Actually Exists — Peek Inside
Stumpy and secluded never looked so good.
You don’t have to be an ogre to crave a little time by yourself in the forest this Halloween. After all, a little peace and quiet can benefit us all! But fans of the Shrek films will be particularly delighted to see that they now can book Shrek’s Swamp for a two-night stay on Airbnb. That’s right: the green ogre who loves the solitude of his mud-laden swamp is officially sharing his not-so-palatial pad with the public.
Tucked in the Scot Highlands, the two-bed, one-bath cottage looks to be located outside the village of Newtonmore, according to the Airbnb map. However, the exact location won’t be revealed until your booking is confirmed since some things about fairy tales need to stay secret. Boasting a bucolic location in the woods surrounded by mature trees and lush forests, it’s the perfect fusion of adventure, relaxation, and your childhood revisited. From the stump dwelling fireplace to the cozy bedside, those who are familiar with the films will feel right at home. (As long as they don’t mind that the bathroom is located “20 meters from the main living area in a standalone facility.” But honestly, it’s pretty cute.)
While the property is technically Shrek’s, you may notice from the Airbnb listing that it’s “hosted by Donkey.” In a press release, Donkey noted that “Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests,” Donkey said. “You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.” There’s no sign of Princess Fiona and Puss in Boots on the property, but you could always bring your own costume if you really want to commit to the vibe.
There are some unique luxuries available on the property, however. An on-site concierge will help you and your guests navigate the area, whether it’s showing you where things are located or arranging meals. But perhaps the most unique feature is that the entire stay is free — meaning you could channel all your leftover cash into your travel expenses getting to the Scottish Highlands. (That’s right: While the fairy tale stay is entirely free, guests are responsible for footing the bill to and from Scotland.)
Shrek’s Swamp is available for booking two-night stays for groups of as many as three guests from October 27-29, 2023. But since this is likely to be a heavy draw, the booking window opens October 13 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST at airbnb.com/shrek, so be sure to log on as soon as the window opens if you’re interested.
Oh, and don’t be put off by the “DANGER” and “BEWARE OGRE” signs out front. That’s just Shrek’s way of saying come on in.