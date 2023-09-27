Shrek’s Swamp Actually Exists — Peek Inside

Tucked in the Scot Highlands, the two-bed, one-bath cottage looks to be located outside the village of Newtonmore, according to the Airbnb map. However, the exact location won’t be revealed until your booking is confirmed since some things about fairy tales need to stay secret. Boasting a bucolic location in the woods surrounded by mature trees and lush forests, it’s the perfect fusion of adventure, relaxation, and your childhood revisited. From the stump dwelling fireplace to the cozy bedside, those who are familiar with the films will feel right at home. (As long as they don’t mind that the bathroom is located “20 meters from the main living area in a standalone facility.” But honestly, it’s pretty cute.)