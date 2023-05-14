Here’s How Much the Homes on Your Favorite TV Shows Would Cost Today

Meanwhile in Greenwich Village, Friends character Monica Geller had a 2-bedroom, 1,500-square-foot apartment. As the show tells us, the property was actually a rent-controlled one that belonged to her grandma, which is the dream of every grandchild without a trust fund. But these days, Today’s Homeowner’s research found that the luxe property would rent for about $6500 per month. Since Monica and Rachel, who worked as a chef and a waitress, would have a combined monthly pre-tax income of $8,683, that would place their housing costs at 75% of their income. Rachel would have to sling a whole bunch more orders at Central Perk to be able to afford that unit, and we all know she wasn’t that good of a waitress. No word on how much Chandler Bing would be able to afford once he moved in with Monica, because, well, none of the characters ever seemed to understand what he did for a living.