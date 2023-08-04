The $9 Amazon Find That Makes Using Kitchen Appliances So Much Easier
Cleaning your countertops is kind of an essential task, but that doesn’t mean it’s particularly enjoyable to pick everything up individually and put it all back in its place when you’re done. But luckily home organizer Ría Safford just shared an ingenious Amazon hack that helps make the process so much easier, and you will wonder how you lived this long into adulthood without it.
Safford was inspired by the hack when she found herself annoyed having to move heavy appliances, like her coffee maker, around each day. She stocked up on some self-adhesive caster wheels from Amazon ($12 for a pack of eight), and placed them beneath the items she was hoping to make more “easily navigable.” The wheels are designed to make moving household items a breeze, and Safford calls them “an absolute game-changer for appliances you have to move across your counters.”
In her caption, she wrote, “Every day we need to pull the machine out to add the ground coffee in. I’m about to go bananas in this kitchen adding these to all of our appliances.”
Not only are they budget-friendly, but you can also even score them in a slew of shades — black, gray, clear, or white — so they can blend right into your decor no matter which room of your house you’re using them in. And because they come in packs ranging from eight to 72, you can always have them on hand whenever you need them.
Naturally, commenters on Safford’s post love this handy trick. “Yessssss! My espresso maker makes me so frustrated because of this,” wrote one person. Another called it “amazing,” adding, “Exactly what I need for my countertop reverse osmosis filter. This will make it so much easier for my son — best find ever!” Yet another summed it up perfectly, writing, “This is a need.”
Say farewell to the frustration of bulky, hard-to-move household essentials, because those days are over, thanks to this affordable, simple tip.
Buy: Honoson Mini Self-Adhesive Caster Wheels, Set of Eight, $11.99