This 30-Minute Friday Cleaning Formula Makes for a More Calming Weekend at Home

The key is to be mindful about what you’re cleaning and why. The goal of this Friday exercise is to make your home livable for you on the weekend — wipe down the bathtub so you can enjoy a warm soak Sunday evening, or hang up all the clothes that are strewn across your room so you have a more pleasant time sleeping in there. You’ll clean the rest of your home eventually. But on a Friday afternoon following a busy week and preceding an even busier weekend, stick to just one cleaning task. And if the prospect of spending your energy cleaning on a Friday afternoon sounds revolting, keep in mind that you should spend no more than 30 minutes doing it. The small investment of time one afternoon has a big payoff for the following two days.