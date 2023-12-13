This Was Our MVP — Most Valuable Product — of 2023 (and It’s on Sale!)

There’s much to look forward to at the end of the year, and it’s not just limited to spending time with family and celebrating the winter holidays. Here at AT, we also enjoy recapping our top products of the year, of which there are always many. This includes looking back on the home finds that made our own lives better, as well as parsing through the data and seeing which ones also resonated with you, our readers. But despite how many bedding staples, cleaning supplies, and closet organizers we discovered and came to love, there can only be one best product of 2023. This year’s top performer was somewhat unexpected in the sense that it’s a travel product, but beyond that, we can’t say we were surprised to see how well it did. Indeed, our constant praise of the Solgaard carry-on closet spurred hundreds of orders and garnered lots of well-deserved hype. So what makes this innovative suitcase so widely loved? Allow us to elaborate.